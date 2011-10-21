* Stx recover from 2011 lowest; snap 8-session fall

* Foreign outflow of 5.8 mln rupees

* Rupee steady despite heavy importer demand

COLOMBO, Oct 21 Sri Lanka's stock market shot up over 1 percent on Friday recovering from lowest in 2011 in thin volume and turnover on strong speculation that the regulators Director general had resigned which the head of SEC denied.

The island nation's main share index rose 1.19 percent or 74.94 points firmer at 6,356.94, from its lowest since Nov. 29, 2010.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief denied speculation Director General Malik Cader had resigned or was forced out.

The bourse has fallen 7.4 percent this month through Thursday. It is Asia's fifth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 4.20 percent after being on the top for most of 2011.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign outflow of 5.8 million rupees on Friday and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17.1 billion, and sold a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Brokers said retail-driven speculation in shares like Colombo Land and Development Co PLC , Hva Foods and E-Channeling PLC moved the market.

Colombo Land closed 12.45 percent firmer at 59.40 rupees, Hva Foods closed 14.96 percent firmer at 41.50 rupees and E-Channeling rose 11.84 percent.

The index recovered on Friday but still in oversold, with the relative strength index rose to 25.94 from Thursday's 15.41, well below its lower neutral range of 30.

Gainers outperformed losers by 191 to 24 on Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Turnover was at 795.2 million Sri Lanka rupees ($7.2 million), well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.6 billion.

Friday's total volume was 57.1 million, lowest since Oct. 14, against a five-day average of 68.5 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 99.8 million and 115.7 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.18/20 a dollar for a 16th straight day, as a state bank continued dollar sales at 110.20 rupees amid strong importer dollar demand, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

57,108,472 99,798,489

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.629-5.117

2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.864-5.532

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.4353-6.2863

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.5705-6.4289

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.185 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)