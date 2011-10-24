* Bourse at 1-wk high; back to neutral from oversold

* Foreign outflow of 10.6 mln rupees

* Rupee steady despite heavy importer demand

COLOMBO, Oct 24 Sri Lanka's stock market gained more than 1 percent in thin trade on Monday to touch near a one-week high as retail investors snapped up shares on speculation in an oversold market.

The island nation's main share index rose 1.06 percent or 67.42 points to 6,424.36, its highest since Oct. 18.

Two analysts attributed the gain to rumours the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Director General Malik Cader had resigned or was forced out, which the regulator's head denied.

The bourse has fallen 7.4 percent this month through Thursday. It gained to Asia's fourth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 3.19 percent after being on the top for most of 2011.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign outflow of 10.6 million rupees on Monday and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17.1 billion, and sold a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Brokers said retail-driven speculation in shares like Hva Foods and Colombo Land and Development Co PLC helped boost the volume.

Hva Foods closed 13.98 percent firmer at 47.30 rupees and Colombo Land closed 3.11 percent firmer at 59.60 rupees.

On Monday the index returned to the neutral range from oversold territory, with the relative strength index rising to 33.90 from Friday's 25.94, above its lower neutral range of 30.

Gainers outperformed losers by 178 to 39 on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Turnover was at 949.4 million Sri Lanka rupees ($8.6 million), well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.6 billion.

Monday's total volume was 59.6 million, against a five-day average of 68.9 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 96.4 million and 113.7 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.18/20 a dollar for a 17th straight day, as a state bank continued dollar sales at 110.20 rupees amid strong importer dollar demand, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

59,642,847 96,384,818

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.622-5.108

2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.602-5.272

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3605-6.2123

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3805-6.2527

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.185 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)