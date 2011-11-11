* Turnover at 2-year low; volume slumps to 19-month low

* Foreign inflow at 94.5 million rupees mainly on Keells

* Rupee steady amid importer dollar

COLOMBO, Nov 11 Sri Lanka's stock market edged up on Friday but uncertainty surrounding the impact of a new government takeover law saw turnover and volume slump to multi-month lows.

Trading resumed for the first time since Sri Lanka's parliament on Wednesday passed the controversial legislation that will allow the government to acquire enterprises or assets it deems underperforming or underutilised, despite concerns the bill could hit investment in the country.

Markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday.

The new law will allow the government to take over 37 properties, including from two listed firms.

The main share index ended 0.17 percent, or 10.46 points firmer at 6,332.47, led by 7 percent gain in large cap Ceylon Tobacco Company.

Analysts said investors were confused about the legislation which they said would further hurt long-term institutional investor sentiment.

Under the law, the government will take over the properties of Pelwatte Sugar Industries and Hotel Developers Lanka Plc, which owns the five-star Hilton Colombo hotel building in the commercial heart of Colombo.

The bourse halted the trading in the shares of both firms.

"Nobody knows what they are taking over, whether it's just the land or the shares of the company," said a bourse official on condition of anonymity.

"Because of that, we halted the trading. We are awaiting for the confirmation either from the companies or the state. We are awaiting something substantial on what is really happening."

Shares in Pelwatte Sugar have fallen 15.5 percent and those of Hotel Developers Lanka have dropped 27.1 percent since the market first got wind of the proposed bill on Nov. 1.

Pelwatte Sugar informed the bourse after the trading was halted saying "at this moment we are unable to comment on the implications on the ruling as we await instructions by the Secretary to the Treasury."

The day's turnover was 393.7 million Sri Lanka rupees ($3.6 million), lowest since Dec. 14, 2009, and fraction of last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.5 billion.

Total volume was 13.6 million shares, lowest since April. 1, 2010, against a five-day average of 28.3 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 62.2 million and 102.4 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

Analysts said investors were also concerned about future regulation of the market after removal of the Securities and Exchange Commission director general.

The bourse has fallen 6.7 percent since Oct. 1. It is Asia's sixth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 4.6 percent after being on the top for most of 2011 and in 2009 and 2010.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 94.5 million rupees on Friday, but thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 16.5 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Foreign investors bought 366,369 shares in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, which fell 0.3 percent to 192.60 rupees.

Gainers outnumbered losers by 95 to 87 on Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The rupee closed flat at 110.18/20 per dollar as a state bank sold dollars at 110.20 rupees despite importer demand for dollars, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand - Impact on the stock market due to acquisition bill

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

13,588,107 62,209,136

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 4.666-4.399

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.827-4.501

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.6695-5.5290

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9559-5.8213

* For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 110.185 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez. Editing by Jane Merriman)