* Rumoured meeting between new SEC head, brokers

* Net foreign inflow of 4.7 mln rupees

* Cbank sells $15 mln to keep rupee steady

COLOMBO, Dec 12 Sri Lanka's stock market on Monday kept up its slide below the psychological 6,000 point mark, with action drying up ahead of the holiday period amid pending questions about regulation under a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.52 percent or 31.44 points down at 5,965.00, lowest since Nov.25.

Traders said investors are waiting to see if a rumoured meeting between new SEC head Tilak Karunaratne and brokers will happen. The industrialist and former parliamentarian, took over last week after his predecessor quit to "uphold her principles".

The day's turnover was 664.6 million Sri Lanka rupees ($5.84 million), below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.4 billion.

Total volume was 20.7 million shares, against a five-day average of 23.2 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 54.8 million and 97.3 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

Shares in Dialog Axiata PLC fell 2.53 percent to 7.70 rupees share.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 4.7 million rupees on Monday, but foreign investors have sold 18.3 billion thus far in 2011, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

On a net basis, foreign investors bought 2,99,084 shares in John Keells Holdings PLC, which ended 2.55 percent firmer at 177.00 rupees.

The market has fallen 12.07 percent since Oct. 1, with investor confidence taking a series of hits, including passage of a state expropriation law, the exit of two top SEC officials over a row with brokers, and a shock 3 percent rupee devaluation.

The Colombo Stock Exchange is Asia's 13th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 10.11 percent after being at the top until June. It had Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar for a 14th straight day as the central bank spent $15 million defending it, dealers said.

Since the Nov. 22 devaluation, the central bank has spent around $295 million to defend the currency. It spent almost $2 billion this year to defend the rupee, up to the end of September.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - Changes from the SEC on credit and trading controls - The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation - The reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

20,680,170 54,832,827

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.896-5.599

2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.448-5.107

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2483-6.0999

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3231-6.1832

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 113.8850 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)