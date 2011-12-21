* Low credit dampens sentiment

COLOMBO, Dec 21 Sri Lanka's stock market inched lower in thin holiday trade on Wednesday, with investors waiting for direction on credit limits from a new chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the year-end doldrums weighing on sentiment.

The island nation's main share index extended its losing streak for a sixth straight session, with turnover slumping to a two-year low due to lack of credit in the market to support buying and as big investors wound up their books for the year.

A credit limit imposed by the SEC has dragged on the market along with a 3 percent currency devaluation and resignation of its head and deputy. Investors are waiting for the new SEC head to provide direction on the credit limit but that is not expected until next year.

Last month brokers, who complained that tougher regulation was hurting stock market prices, met President Mahinda Rajapaksa to urge him to intervene in his capacity as finance minister to revive the slumping Colombo Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday the island nation's main share index edged down 0.16 percent or 9.11 points to 5,842.83, lowest since Nov. 25.

The day's turnover was 375.9 million Sri Lanka rupees ($3.30 million), the lowest since Dec. 14, 2009, and well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.3 billion.

Total volume was 13.8 million shares, hovering near one-month low and against a five-day average of 17.1 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 46.8 million and 91.9 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

Since Oct. 1, the bourse has fallen 13.7 percent.

Colombo Stockbrokers Association welcomed a central bank move over the weekend to rescind an order that limited banks to extending a maximum of 5 percent of outstanding loans to margin trading and said it could inject billions of rupees by way of margin trading funds to the stock market.

But investors had so far shrugged off the move due to the year-end as most of them were on holidays.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 86 million rupees on Wednesday with offshore investors buying 499,000 shares in John Keells Holdings on a net basis, but foreigners have sold 18.1 billion thus far in 2011, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Shares in John Keells Holdings rose 1.6 percent to 170 rupees.

The Colombo Stock Exchange has fallen to Asia's 13th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 11.9 percent after being at the top until June. It delivered Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar for a 21st day in dull trade with the central bank sold more-than $5 million to defend it, dealers said.

The central bank on Tuesday said it can continue to maintain the rupee exchange by selling dollars from the foreign reserves as it expects large dollar inflows in the coming months.

The bank has spent around $515 million to keep the exchange rate steady since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21. It spent almost $2 billion this year until the end of September holding back depreciation pressure.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - Changes from the SEC on credit and trading controls - The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation - The reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

13,842,329 46,772,923

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 6.623-6.312

2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.777-5.256

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2109-6.0626

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3972-6.2561

* For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 113.9000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)