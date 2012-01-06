* Retail selling drags bourse down for 4th straight session

* Foreign investors net sellers of 50.5 mln rupees

* Central bank sells around $20 mln to defend rupee

COLOMBO, Jan 6 Sri Lanka's share market fell on Friday for a fourth straight session, with turnover slumping to a new 25-month low, as large investors and funds stayed inactive and retail investors cashed shares in thin volume to generate funds to buy other stocks.

The main share index ended 0.2 percent, or 9.23 points, weaker at 5,930.52, its lowest since Dec. 22.

Investors have been waiting for new regulations on easing credit from the island nation's Securities and Exchange Commission.

Large funds remained largely inactive on Friday, awaiting guidance on credit limits from Tilak Karunaratne, the new head of the SEC. Brokers expect this guidance some time this month.

Shares in the market heavyweight and top conglomerate John Keells Holdings, which accounted for 13 percent of turnover, ended 0.77 percent weaker.

Turnover was 336.7 million Sri Lanka rupees ($2.96 million), the lowest since December 14, 2009, and far below last year's average of 2.3 billion rupees.

Volume was 17.9 million shares. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 50.5 million rupees worth of shares. Net foreign outflow so far this year is 154.2 million after 19.1 billion last year.

The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best performer after being top in the region until June. It was Asia's best in 2009 and 2010.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for a 32nd straight session since a 3 percent devaluation effective Nov. 21, with the central bank selling around $20 million to defend it, dealers said.

On Tuesday, the central bank governor said the rupee can be "flexible" in future given pressure on Sri Lanka's balance of payments and declining reserves, but added the bank would not allow "volatile" moves.

The bank has spent more than $800 million on keeping the exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.36 billion in the first nine months of last year on keeping depreciation pressure at bay. ($1 = 113.8750 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)