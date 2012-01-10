* Market down for 6th session near 3-wk low; awaits for SEC credit easing rules

* Foreigners buys Keells; net inflow at 13.1 mln rupees

* Central bank sells around $15 mln to defend rupee

COLOMBO, Jan 10 Sri Lanka's share market fell on Tuesday extending the losses for a sixth session as retail investors cashed in, ahead of an expected boost from the anticipated relaxation of credit restrictions by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The main share index ended 0.23 percent, or 13.27 points, weaker at 5,859.67, lowest since Dec. 21.

It has fallen 3.54 percent in the last six sessions, the second worst performer among Asian countries in the new year after Pakistan's bourse.

The new head of the SEC, Tilak Karunaratne, is expected shortly to announce a relaxation of lending restrictions on brokers, which they in turn blamed for sluggish market performance last year.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 13.1 million rupees worth of shares, but foreign investors have sold 184.9 million so far for this year, after 19.1 billion in 2011.

Shares in John Keells Holdings PLC fell 1.2 percent to 165 rupees a share despite foreign buying of 194,300 shares.

Shares in Environmental Resources Investment PLC fell 9.03 percent as investors converted 33.9 million warrants to shares and the company postponed the issue of another two warrants until September 2013.

The days turnover was 534.3 million Sri Lanka rupees ($4.69 million), far below last year's average of 2.3 billion rupees while the volume was 20.6 million shares. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best performer after being top in the region until June. It was Asia's best in 2009 and 2010.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for a 34th straight session since a 3 percent devaluation effective Nov. 21, with the central bank selling around $15 million to defend it, dealers said.

On Tuesday, the central bank governor said the rupee can be "flexible" in future given pressure on Sri Lanka's balance of payments and declining reserves, but added the bank would not allow "volatile" moves.

The bank has spent more than $835 million on keeping the exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation pressure at bay. ($1 = 113.9250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)