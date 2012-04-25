COLOMBO, April 25 Sri Lanka's rupee slid to a record low of 132.90 to the dollar on Wednesday as importers bought the U.S. currency on fears the local unit will weaken further.

The central bank has decided to stop supplying dollars to meet oil import bills from May.

Four currency dealers confirmed a trade at 132.90 percent, down 0.7 percent from the close on Tuesday, when the currency also fell to a record low.

The central bank on Tuesday warned against currency speculation, saying the depreciation was unwarranted, but demand from importers continues to drag it lower, said traders.

The central bank on Friday said it expects inflows of $574 million in a month, but the comments failed to support the rupee.

Trading for oil imports accounts for around $15 million of daily volumes in Sri Lanka's foreign exchange market, where the total daily average volume varies between $60-$100 million a day, according to central bank officials.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is still meeting dollar requirements to pay oil bills, but plans to stop next month, which will force st ate-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to buy dollars from the currency market, adding to the pressure on the rupee.

This is its latest move to allow more rupee flexibility after it refrained from intervening in foreign exchange markets in February.

The currency has depreciated 14 percent since the central bank stopped intervening to defend a specific price on Feb. 9 and 17 percent from Nov. 21, when the government allowed 3 percent devaluation. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)