* Rupee recovers on slight exporter dlr sales

* Cbank requests dealers to convince exporters for dlr sales

* Market shrugs off an expected $500 mln bond inflow

* Stx snap four session losing streak

COLOMBO, April 26 Sri Lanka's rupee ended 0.8 percent firmer on Thursday on buying by exporters after the central bank sought to head off pressure on the currency, four dealers said.

The rupee ended at 130.50/131.00 against the dollar, firmer than Wednesday's close of 131.65/132.00. It hit an all time low of 133.50 during intra trade on Wednesday.

Four currency dealers said central bank officials at a meeting on Thursday called for an end to speculation that it said had hurt the currency.

"The central bank also blamed some banks for speculation and said the depreciation was unwarranted. But we pointed out there is no room for speculation as banks can't hold dollars due to the central bank's strict regulations," one dealer, who attended the meeting, told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

The central bank's Chief Economist Swarna Gunaratne confirmed the meeting, but declined to elaborate.

The rupee has depreciated 13.3 percent since the central bank stopped intervening to defend a specific price on Feb. 9, and 16.3 percent from Nov. 21, when the government allowed a 3 percent devaluation.

On Wednesday, the central bank told Reuters it may defer plans to stop supplying dollars for oil-import bills and it will act against currency speculation after depreciation fears pulled the rupee to an all-time low for a second day.

The state-owned Bank of Ceylon on Thursday launched a $500 million bond, the country's biggest-ever corporate bond, which the central bank has expected to support the swiftly depreciating rupee currency, though traders were less optimistic.

Trading volumes however were limited because of lingering fears of further depreciation. "The central bank officials basically want us to ask exporters to sell their dollars and stop speculation," another trader said, also on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Sri Lanka's stock market edged up on Thursday, ending a four straight session losing streak amid uncertainty over the rupee's depreciation, rising interest rates and slowing economic growth.

The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performing Asian markets this year, losing 10.4 percent. ($1 = 132.5000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglsni)