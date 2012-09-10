COLOMBO, Sept 10 Sri Lankan stocks extended gains for a 10th straight session on Monday, jumping 1.73 percent to a s e ven-month high in strong volume led by blue chips.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index gained 95.18 points, to 5,592.03, its highest close since Feb. 2.

It has risen 11.55 percent in the last 10 sessions on the hopes that the new Securities and Exchange Commission head, Nalaka Godahewa, will come up with new market friendly ideas to revive the market, which has fallen 9.51 percent this year.

The bourse is at an over bought region since Aug. 28, Thomson Reuters data shows. The 14-day Relative Strength Index on Monday was at 89.854, well above the upper neutral range of 70.

Danushka Samarasinghe, research head at Colombo-based TKS Securities, said blue chips have been heavily discounted and given their growth prospects, they are warranted for sharp price appreciation.

"However, with the market having a sharp correction in the recent past with a revival in sentiment, the broad market is recording a sharp price appreciation. Therefore market participants should be mindful not to chase after over valued counters purely on a speculative bias," he told Reuters.

Turnover was 1.89 billion rupees ($14.28 million), more than double this year's daily average of 880.3 million rupees.

The bourse saw foreign inflows of 38.8 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net inflow so far this year to 28.7 billion rupees.

The rupee closed firmer at 132.25/30 against the dollar, from Friday's close of 132.30/35 on exporter dollar sales, dealers said. ($1 = 132.3750 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)