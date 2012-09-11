COLOMBO, Sept 11 Sri Lanka's stock market edged down from a seven-month high on Tuesday, snapping a 10-session gaining streak as some investors booked profits after a rally following the appointment of a new regulatory chief.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index slipped 0.02 percent or 1.13 points, to 5,590.90, from its highest close since Feb. 2.

It has risen 11.55 percent in the 10 sessions through Monday on hopes the new Securities and Exchange Commission head Nalaka Godahewa will come up with new market friendly ideas to revive the market, which has fallen 9.51 percent this year.

The rally pushed the bourse to an over bought region on Aug. 28, Thomson Reuters data showed. The 14-day Relative Strength Index on Tuesday was at 89.776, well above the upper neutral range of 70.

"The index was volatile today with profit taking and it's a correction," said an analyst, who asked not to be named.

Turnover was 1.99 billion rupees ($15.04 million), more than double this year's daily average of 886.9 million rupees.

The bourse saw foreign inflows of 247.7 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net inflow so far this year to 28.9 billion rupees.

The rupee closed steady at 132.25/30 against the dollar, as bank dollar sales were offset by importer demand for greenback, dealers said. ($1 = 132.3000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)