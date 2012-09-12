COLOMBO, Sept 12 Sri Lanka's stock market gained 1.4 percent on Wednesday as both domestic and foreign investors pushed the index to a seven-month high with buying centred on diversified and banking shares.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index jumped 1.38 percent or 77.40 points, to 5,668.30, its highest close since Feb. 1.

The index has risen 13.1 percent in the last 12 straight sessions on hopes that a new Securities and Exchange Commission head, Nalaka Godahewa, will come up with new market friendly ideas to revive the market, which is down 6.7 percent this year.

The rally pushed the bourse to an over-bought region on Aug. 28, Thomson Reuters data showed. The 14-day relative strength index on Wednesday was at 90.892, well above the upper neutral range of 70.

"We still see buying pressure in the market and sometimes it is difficult to find quantity demanded unless you pay a high price," said a senior stockbroker on condition of anonymity.

"We see demand for banking and diversified shares both from local and foreign investors."

Turnover was 1.21 billion rupees ($9.14 million) compared with this year's daily average of 888.8 million rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 104.5 million rupees worth of shares, extending the net inflow this year to 29 billion rupees.

The rupee closed firmer at 131.95/132.00 against the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 132.25/30 due to greenback sales by a private bank, dealers said. ($1 = 132.3250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)