COLOMBO, Sept 17 Sri Lanka's stock market rose to an eight-month high on Monday as institutional investors bought banks, a day ahead of the central bank's September policy rates decision, which the market expects to be unchanged.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index ended 0.71 percent, or 42.19 points, up at 5,969.09, its highest close since Jan. 4. The rise helped boost market capitalisation by 16.14 billion rupees.

The index has risen 19 percent in the last 15 sessions on hopes that a new Securities and Exchange Commission head, Nalaka Godahewa, will produce ideas to revive the market, down 1.73 percent since the start of the year.

Turnover on Monday was 1.82 billion rupees ($13.78 million), more than the year's daily average of 913.9 million rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 31.5 million rupees which analysts attributed to booking profits. However, foreign investors have been net buyers of 29.43 billion rupees worth pg shares so far this year.

The rupee closed firmer at 132.00/10 to the U.S. dollar compared with Friday's close of 132.10/20 on exporter demand for the currency on hopes of dollar inflows after the central bank sold $121 million worth three-year development bond, dealers said. ($1 = 132.1000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)