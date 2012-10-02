COLOMBO Oct 2 Sri Lankan stocks ended weaker on Tuesday for a second straight session as investors booked profits from an overbought market, while the rupee slipped from a more than four-month high.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index dropped 0.6 percent or 35.76 points to close at 5,928.53.

The exchange has been overbought since Aug. 28, Thomson Reuters data shows. The 14-day Relative Strength Index on Monday was at 79.582, above the upper neutral range of 70.

Turnover on Tuesday was 747.9 million rupees ($5.79 million), less than this year's daily average of 953 million rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 24.5 million rupees, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to 31.62 billion rupees.

The rupee closed slightly weaker at 129.29/35 to the dollar compared with Monday's close of 129.10/15, on importer dollar demand, dealers said.

($1 = 129.1000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)