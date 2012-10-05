COLOMBO Oct 5 Sri Lankan stocks edged up on Friday, snapping a four-session falling streak, as investors picked up banking and hotel shares while the rupee edged up as banks sold dollars.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index ended 0.31 percent, or 18.34 points, higher at 5,879.69, after coming off its lowest level since Sept. 19.

Turnover was 551.7 million rupees ($4.27 million), just over half of this year's daily average of 960 million rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 65.5 million rupees. Foreigners have been net buyers to the tune of 32.25 billion rupees this year.

The rupee closed slightly firmer at 128.40/50 to the dollar compared with Thursday's close of 129.10/20 as banks the U.S. unit, dealers said. ($1 = 129.3500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)