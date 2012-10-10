COLOMBO Oct 10 Sri Lankan stocks fell for the third straight session on Wednesday to hit a near one-month low in low trade, dealers said, while the rupee ended weaker on importer dollar demand.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index ended 1.04 percent, or 60.80 points, weaker at 5,772.52, its lowest level since Sept. 13.

Turnover was 398 million Sri Lanka rupees ($3.10 million), well below this year's daily average of 952 million rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 96.7 million rupees, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to 32.48 billion rupees.

Brokers also said the introduction this week of eased regulations by the Securities and Exchange Commission had little effect on trading.

On Wednesday, t-bill rates fell to an 8-month low with the bench mark 91-day T-bill rates falling by 37 basis points to 10.63 percent at auction.

The rupee closed weaker at 128.45/55 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 128.25/35, on importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 128.3250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ron Popeski)