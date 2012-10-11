COLOMBO Oct 11 Sri Lankan stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, with conglomerate John Keells Holdings hitting a one-month low, while the rupee ended a tad firmer on dollar sales by banks.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index ended 0.89 percent, or 51.66 points, weaker at 5,720.86, its lowest level since Sept. 12.

Shares in John Keells Holdings PLC fell 2.54 percent to 203.50 rupees a share.

Turnover was 679.2 million rupees ($5.29 million), below this year's daily average of 950 million rupees.

The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 10.1 million rupees, However, foreigners have been net buyers to the tune of 32.47 billion rupees this year.

The rupee closed weaker at 128.30/40 to the dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 128.45/55, on bank selling dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 128.4500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)