COLOMBO Oct 12 Sri Lankan stocks edged up on Friday ending four straight losing sessions, led by diversified shares like conglomerate John Keells Holdings, but foreign investors were net sellers for the second straight session.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index ended 0.3 percent, or 17.38 points, firmer at 5,738.24, edging up from its lowest level since Sept. 12.

John Keells rose 0.93 percent to 205.40 rupees a share. It fell 2.54 percent to 203.50 rupees a share on Thursday.

Turnover was 475.3 million rupees ($3.70 million), half of this year's daily average of 948 million rupees.

The market saw a net foreign outflow of 38 million rupees, However, foreigners have been net buyers to the tune of 32.43 billion rupees this year.

The rupee closed a tad weaker at 128.30/50 to the dollar compared with Thursday's close of 128.30/40, dealers said. ($1 = 128.45 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Nick Macfie)