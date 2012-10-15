COLOMBO Oct 15 Sri Lankan stocks fell sharply to their lowest close in five weeks on Monday due to a technical correction as market fundamentals failed to support sharp gains last month, brokers said.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index fell 1.47 percent, or 84.44 points, to 5,653.80, its lowest level since Sept. 11.

"Investors, who bought using margin credit, are now largely selling to settle their debts as the market failed to rise as they expected," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

The index jumped more than 23 percent between Aug. 13 and Sept. 29 on hopes of a new market-friendly regulator head implementing new policy measures. The index has fallen 5.3 percent so far this month.

The market saw a net foreign inflow of 813.8 million rupees led by heavy buying in market heavyweight and top conglomerate John Keells Holdings, which gained 0.2 percent. Foreign investors have been net buyers of 33.24 billion rupees worth of stocks so far this year.

Turnover was 1.57 billion rupees ($12.22 million), more than this year's daily average of 951 million rupees.

The rupee closed a tad weaker at 128.90/129.10 to the dollar compared with Friday's close of 128.30/50 on importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 128.4500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)