COLOMBO Oct 17 Sri Lankan stocks fell for a third day on Wednesday to a more than five-week low in thin trade as lack of liquidity for retail investors dented market activity amid margin calls to settle credit transactions.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index fell 0.39 percent, or 21.73 points, to 5,586.40, its lowest level since Sept. 10.

"Retail investors, who dominate trading, are not active due to lack of cash. Since the market has come down, there are also broker margin calls, compelling retail investors to sell their shares," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

The market saw a net foreign inflow of 7.5 million rupees, extending the net offshore inflow to 33.3 billion rupees so far this year.

Turnover was 372.1 million rupees ($2.89 million), less than half of this year's daily average of 947 million rupees.

The rupee closed marginally weaker at 128.85/129.00 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 128.75/80 on importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 128.7000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)