COLOMBO Oct 18 Sri Lankan stocks ended firmer on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak to lift the market off a more-than five-week low as institutional investors sought bargains among blue chips.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index gained 0.7 percent, or 38.92 points, to 5,625.32, from its lowest level since Sept. 10.

"Investors bottom-fished in select blue chips as those stocks were seen as attractive after the market came down," one stockbroker said.

The market saw a net foreign inflow of 210.7 million rupees, extending the net offshore inflow to 33.51 billion rupees so far this year.

Turnover was 621.1 million rupees ($4.83 million), less than two-thirds of this year's daily average of 947 million rupees.

The rupee was trading 128.90/95 at 1035 GMT compared to Wednesday's close of 128.85/129.00. ($1 = 128.7250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)