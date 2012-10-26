COLOMBO Oct 26 Sri Lankan stocks dipped on Friday in thin trade as foreign investors sold shares and retail investors also sold amid margin calls, while the rupee ended flat as dollar inflows from remittances offset importer demand, dealers said.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index fell 0.46 percent or 25.84 points to end at 5,550.88.

"Some margin calls and foreign selling brought down the index," said a stockbroker who declined to be identified.

Analysts said investors were waiting for an indication of the market's direction from the annual budget, scheduled for Nov. 8, and a raft of quarterly earnings due out from next week.

Turnover was 314.7 million rupees ($2.42 million), a third of this year's daily average of 928 million rupees.

Foreigners were net sellers for the first time since Oct. 12, selling 129 million rupees worth shares. They have been net buyers to the tune of 33.7 billion rupees this year.

The rupee ended flat at 129.75/95 to the dollar as inflows of remittance offset importer demand for dollars, dealers said. ($1 = 130.0) Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)