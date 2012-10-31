COLOMBO Oct 31 Sri Lankan stocks fell to their
lowest level in nearly eight weeks on Wednesday as investors
settled month-end positions, while others held off bets until
next week's federal budget and corporate earnings.
The rupee edged down on importers' demand for
dollars, dealers said.
The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index fell 0.13
percent, or 6.98 points, to end at 5,513.64, its lowest since
Sept. 7.
"The market was down as it is the month end and many local
investors are looking for direction, with the budget on the
corner," said a stockbroker who declined to be identified.
The government will present the 2013 budget on Nov.8 while
several companies will release quarterly results next week.
Turnover on the Sri Lanka exchange was 477.2 million rupees
($3.68 million), half of this year's daily average of 925
million rupees.
Foreigners bought a net 164 million rupees worth of shares,
extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to 33.89
billion rupees.
The rupee ended weaker at 130.20/25 to the dollar
from Tuesday's close of 130.15/25.
($1 = 129.8000 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)