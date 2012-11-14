COLOMBO Nov 14 Sri Lankan stocks ended weaker on Wednesday, coming off a three-week high and ending a seven session rising trend on concern about rising interest rates and less attractive valuations, dealers said.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index edged down 0.45 percent, or 24.92 points, to end at 5,574.96, slipping from its highest level since Oct. 19.

"The market is down on the high interest rates and also the valuations are not that attractive," said a stockbroker who declined to be identified.

The yield on the 364-day T-bill gained 8 basis points to 12.73 percent at a weekly auction, rising for the fifth consecutive week, central bank data showed.

Foreigners, however, bought a net 25.3 million rupees ($193,900) worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 35.1 billion rupees.

Turnover was 200 million rupees, less than a quarter of the year's daily average of 902.9 million rupees.

The rupee closed firmer at 130.20/30 to the dollar compared with Monday's close of 130.40/50 as banks sold dollars, dealers said. Both the stock and foreign exchange markets were closed on Tuesday for the Diwali holiday ($1 = 130.5000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)