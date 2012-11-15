COLOMBO Nov 15 Sri Lankan stocks ended weaker on Thursday for the second session, pulled down by conglomerate John Keells Holdings, a day ahead of a central bank's monetary policy decision which analysts expect to be held steady.

The Colombo Stock Exchange's main index edged down 0.3 percent, or 16.71 points, to end at 5,558.25.

The central bank is expected to freeze the key policy rates on Friday at three-year highs. Investors have been shifting to fixed deposits from equities due to high interest rates, stockbrokers say.

Shares in John Keells Holdings fell 8.60 percent to 215.80 rupees a share.

The yield on the 364-day T-bill gained 8 basis points to 12.73 percent at a weekly auction, rising for the fifth consecutive week, central bank data showed.

Foreigners bought a net 336.5 million rupees ($2.58 million) worth of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 35.4 billion rupees. Turnover was 562.4 million rupees, well below this year's daily average of 901.3 million rupees.

The rupee closed firmer at 129.85/90 to the dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 130.20/30 as banks sold dollars amid lack of importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 130.2750 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)