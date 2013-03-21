COLOMBO, March 21 Sri Lankan stocks gained for a sixth straight session on Thursday, hitting a more than a one-month high as foreign investors bought blue chips.

Local investors have stayed on the sidelines as yields in T-bills have risen for three consecutive weeks.

The main index ended 0.51 percent or 29.01 points higher at 5,763.83, its highest close since Feb. 18.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 99.7 million rupees worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 4.29 billion rupees ($33.86 million) worth of shares.

Yields on treasury bills rose for the third straight week at a Wednesday's auction even though the central bank kept its key policy rates unchanged for a third month in a row.,

Analysts have expressed concern about the implications for the economy of a resolution issued on Thursday by the main U.N. human rights forum urging Sri Lanka to conduct credible investigations into the killings and disappearances during its nearly 30-year civil war that ended in 2009.

News of the resolution's adoption was made public after the bourse was closed for the day.

Turnover was 672.4 million rupees, less than this year's daily average of 1 billion rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 126.98/127 to the dollar from Wednesday's close of 126.74/80 on importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 126.7000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ron Popeski)