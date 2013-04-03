COLOMBO, April 3 Sri Lankan stocks finished higher on Wednesday, snapping a five-session losing streak as foreign investors picked up beaten down bank shares while hopes of easing interest rates boosted retail investor sentiment, brokers said.

The main index ended 23.85 percent, or 0.42 points firmer at 5,728.47, recovering from its lowest since March 15.

Foreign investors, who mainly bought banks, were net buyers of 328.1 million rupees worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 5.64 billion rupees worth of shares.

Yields in T-bills were steady at a weekly auction, ending a four-week rising trend, two days after the central bank chief said that market interest rates would ease this year as the monetary authority maintains a loose monetary policy stance. ,

"If the trend of falling interest rate continues, then we will see a revival in retail activity which will boost the overall market," said a stockbroker asking not to be named.

Turnover was 931.1 million rupees ($7.36 million), below this year's daily average of 999.1 million rupees.

The rupee ended firmer at 126.20/25 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 126.40/45, on inward remittances and exporter dollar conversions, a currency dealer said. ($1 = 126.4500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)