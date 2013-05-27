COLOMBO, May 27 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday from a 19-month high as investors booked profits in light volume and lacklustre blue-chips trade while the rupee currency ended weaker on importer dollar demand. The main stock index eased 0.65 percent, or 42.31 points, to close at 6,446.54, slipping from its highest close since Oct. 14, 2011. "The market came down on lacklustre trade with some profit taking in blue chips," said a stock broker who declined to be identified. Foreign investors were net buyers of shares worth of 113.2 million rupees, extending net foreign inflows this year to 13.2 billion rupees. Turnover was 697 million rupees ($5.52 million), compared with this year's daily average of 1.04 billion rupees. The rupee ended weaker at 126.38/40 per dollar from Thursday's close of 126.30/35 on importer dollar demand, dealers said. The stock and currency markets were shut on Friday for a Buddhist religious holiday. ($1 = 126.3500 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robert Birsel)