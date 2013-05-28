COLOMBO, May 28 Sri Lankan shares fell to their lowest in nearly a week on Tuesday as investors took profits from recent gains in banking shares, while the rupee currency ended weaker on importer dollar demand. The main stock index eased 0.2 percent, or 11.84 points, to close at 6,434.70, its lowest since May 17. It hit a 19-month high on Thursday. "The market is consolidating at these levels in low trading volumes," said a stockbroker who declined to be identified. Shares in Commercial Bank of Ceylon fell 0.8 percent in thin volume. Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, which after the market closed posted 23 percent gain in its March quarterly earnings, edged up 0.3 percent. Foreign investors were net buyers of shares worth of 74.7 million rupees, extending net foreign inflows this year to 13.3 billion rupees. Turnover was 553.2 million rupees ($4.38 million), around half of this year's daily average of 1.04 billion rupees. The market's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) was in over-bought territory of 78.948 on Tuesday and has been above the upper neutral level of 70 since April 16, Thomson Reuters data showed. The rupee ended weaker at 126.48/55, per dollar from Monday's close of 126.38/40 on importer dollar demand, dealers said. ($1 = 126.3500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)