COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lankan shares recovered from the previous session's near one-week low on Wednesday helped by banking shares and retail investor buying, while the rupee ended steady in dull trade. The main stock index rose 0.33 percent, or 21.11 points, to close at 6,455.81, edging up from its lowest since May 17, touched on Tuesday. The index had hit a 19-month high last Thursday. "At the bottom end, we saw some retail buying came in and the market is consolidating at these levels with blue-chips holding on," said a stockbroker who declined to be identified. The banking sector index rose 0.41 percent led by biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC which rose 1.81 percent to 123.60 rupees a share. Foreign investors were net buyers of shares worth of 102.5 million rupees ($810,900), extending net foreign inflows this year to 13.38 billion rupees. Turnover was 906.1 million rupees, less than this year's daily average of 1.04 billion rupees. The market's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) was still in over-bought territory, at 78.44 on Wednesday and has been above the upper neutral level of 70 since April 16, Thomson Reuters data showed. The rupee ended flat at 126.48/55, per dollar in light trade as importer dollar demand offset exporter sales of the greenback, dealers said. ($1 = 126.4000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)