COLOMBO Oct 31 The Sri Lankan rupee strengthened on Thursday as exporters sold dollars, but downward pressure on the currency is expected in the near term because of usual seasonal demand in the last two months of the year, dealers said.

The spot rupee was trading 130.75/80 per dollar at 0603 GMT, firmer than Wednesday's close of 130.95/05. On Tuesday, it hit its lowest close since Oct. 17.

"A foreign bank sold dollars due to exporter conversion and the rupee came off a little with the easing pressure as it seems the big corporate (importer dollar) demand is over now," said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

The currency, which appreciated 0.4 percent last week on foreign buying in the rights issue of Sri Lanka's biggest conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc, hit a near four-month closing high on Oct. 24.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and is up 3.25 percent since then.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was trading up 0.26 percent, or 15.29 points, at 5,949.70 as of 0612 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)