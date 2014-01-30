COLOMBO Jan 30 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly firmer on Thursday in light volumes, but dealers expect the local currency to be under downward pressure on possible foreign outflows after the U.S. Federal Reserve further trimmed monetary stimulus.

The Fed announced a further $10 billion reduction in its monthly bond buying as it stuck to plans to wind down its extraordinary stimulus despite the recent turmoil across many emerging markets.

The spot rupee was traded at 130.70/80 per dollar at 0600 GMT, edging up from Wednesday's close of 130.72/82. The currency hit its lowest since Jan. 22 of 130.80/90 on Tuesday.

"Foreign investors in government securities may pull out gradually. But it will be much less compared to other emerging markets as their portfolio in Sri Lanka is very small," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

"So we believe the rupee will remain steady for the moment and fall in future, when foreigners actually start pulling out the investments."

Foreign investors hold 482.84 billion rupees ($3.69 billion) in Sri Lanka's government securities, mostly in illiquid long-term T-bonds.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Monday in the event of the Federal Reserve trimming its stimulus, Sri Lanka should not experience any major capital outflows or market volatility.

However, dealers said the Fed's stimulus cut will have an impact on local currency interest rates.

The rupee fell 0.2 percent in the two sessions through Tuesday because of bond outflows, on fears over the Fed further trimming its monetary stimulus and demand for the greenback from importers despite dollar selling by a state bank to prevent the fall.

Dealers expect the rupee to fall in the absence of any intervention by the central bank due to importer dollar demand but expects the currency to trade between 130.50 and 131.50 in the near future.

The rupee has gained about 3.3 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. It lost 2.5 percent in 2013.

At 0606 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.25 percent, or 15.32 points, at 6,236.82.

($1 = 130.8250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)