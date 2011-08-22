* Bourse at 1-week low but still Asia's best

* Foreign funds net buyers of 44.2 mln rupees

* Rupee flat in dull trade

COLOMBO, Aug 22 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to a one-week low on Monday as retail selling pressure continued as investors unwound positions in risky assets amid global fears over another recession.

On Monday, world stocks held above a recent 11-month low while oil prices slipped as investors concerned about a global economic downturn stayed away from buying risky assets.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.34 percent or 23.61 points down to 6,928.03. But it is still Asia's best performer with a return of 4.40 percent on the year.

"Sustained selling pressure pushed the indices lower amid moderate turnover levels driven by retail activity on speculative counters," JK Stockbrokers said in an investor note.

The index fall was led conglomerates John Keells Holdings and Aitken Spence , which fell 1.82 percent and 0.8 respectively.

After the war, Sri Lanka's bourse turned Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent, respectively, but has touched negative territory this year.

The bourse witnessed a foreign fund inflow of 44.2 million Sri Lanka rupees ($402,000) on Monday, but thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 10.41 billion, and in 2010 a record 26.4 billion.

The day's turnover was 2.37 billion rupees, in line with last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

Monday's total volume was 84.2 million, lowest since Aug. 15, against a five-day average of 150.1 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 101 million and 115.9 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee ended flat at 109.95/110.00 a dollar from Friday's close amid dull trade and dealers expect the rupee to rise marginally amid lacklustre importer dollar demand.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Whether

- If retail investors continue buying shares

- If foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

- If the rupee will rise after the cenbank relaxed tough FX controls

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

84,236,107 100,974,529

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 2.962-2.542

2014 5-yr $500 mln 3.522-3.233

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9968-5.8551

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0091-5.8761

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 109.950 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)