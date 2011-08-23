* Bourse unseated from top spot in Asia

* Foreign funds net sellers of 44.4 mln rupees

* Rupee steady on market equilibrium

COLOMBO, Aug 23 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to a more than one-week low on Tuesday on selling pressure as investors sold risky assets amid fear of another global recession.

The island nation's main share index fell 0.96 percent or 66.30 points down to 6,861.73, lowest since Aug. 15, pulling down the bourse to third best performer in Asia from the top with a return of 3.47 percent on the year.

"The indices followed a downward trend on selling pressure across the board while buying interest was evident in selected counters," John Keells Stockbrokers said in an investor note.

After the end of a long civil war, Sri Lanka's bourse turned into Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent, respectively, but has touched negative on-the-year territory this year.

The bourse witnessed a foreign fund outflow of 44.4 million Sri Lanka rupees ($403,820) on Tuesday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 10.46 billion, and in 2010 a record 26.4 billion.

The day's turnover was 1.56 billion rupees, well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

Tuesday's total volume was 79.8 million, lowest since Aug. 15, against a five-day average of 140.6 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 100.7 million and 116.4 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

Contrary to the local market, world stocks, the euro and commodities rose on Tuesday, after gauges of Chinese and euro zone economic activity came in less gloomy than feared, encouraging investors to dip back into the market after a recent sharp selloff on global growth concerns.

The rupee ended steady at 109.95/110.00 a dollar as importer dollar demand offset the exporter sales of greenback, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Whether

- If retail investors continue buying shares

- If foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

- If the rupee will rise after the cenbank relaxed tough FX controls

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

79,763,712 100,655,643

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.161-2.739

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.281-3.981

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0682-5.9256

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0163-5.8833

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 109.950 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)