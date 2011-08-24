* Weak outlook, low cash results in retail selloff

COLOMBO, Aug 24 Sri Lanka's stock market fell on Wednesday for a fifth straight session to hit to a near two-week low as retail selling continued due to lack of liquidity amid a gloomy global economic outlook.

Global stocks fell on Wednesday as European investors shuffled positions ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The island nation's main share index fell 0.71 percent or 49.02 points down to 6,812.71, lowest since Aug. 11, but is still the third-best performer in Asia with a return of 2.66 percent on the year.

"Selling pressure continued to push the indices lower amid low turnover levels with trades centered on banks, diversified and land and property counters," John Keells Stockbrokers said in an investor note.

After the end of a long civil war, Sri Lanka's bourse turned into Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent, respectively, but has touched negative on-the-year territory this year.

The bourse witnessed a foreign fund outflow of 55.4 million Sri Lanka rupees ($503,751) on Wednesday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 10.51 billion, and in 2010 a record 26.4 billion.

The day's turnover was 1.12 billion rupees, well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

Wednesday's total volume was 47.8 million, lowest since July 20, against a five-day average of 109.4 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 98.9 million and 116.4 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee ended weaker at 110.00 a dollar from Tuesday's close of 109.95/110.00 on heavy importer dollar demand, dealers said.

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

47,791,458 98,908,028

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.127-2.702

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.290-3.990

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0682-5.9256

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0934-5.9594

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 109.975 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)