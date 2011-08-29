* HVA Foods , Singer Finance boost liquidity

* Foreign funds net sellers of 27.3 mln rupees

* Rupee firmer on cenbank cutting dlr trading band

COLOMBO, Aug 29 Sri Lanka's stock market fell on Monday on concerns over the lack of liquidity as a block trade in HVA foods and retail speculation in Singer Finance boosted turnover.

The island nation's main share index lost 0.23 percent or 15.61 points to 6,837.35. It is the second-best performer in Asia with a return of 3.04 percent on the year after Indonesia .

Banking and manufacturing shares pulled the market down with losers outperforming gainers by 123 shares to 82, Thomson Reuters data showed. .

Shares of the HVA Foods rose 19.5 percent. After the market closed, the company in a statement said 6.64 million shares held by its parent company HVA Lanka exports (private) limited was purchased by media related company Divasa Equity (Private) Limited at 45 rupees a share.

Singer Finance closed 5.6 percent firmer on speculation that the company would perform better.

Both HVA and Singer Finance collectively accounted for 34.7 percent of the day's volume and 47.9 percent of the turnover.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 27.3 million rupees on Monday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 10.49 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

The day's turnover was 2.60 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($23.64 million), more than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

After the end of a long civil war, Sri Lanka's bourse turned into Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent, respectively, but has touched negative on-the-year territory this year.

Monday's total volume was 83.5 million, against a five-day average of 67.6 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 97.2 million and 117.6 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee ended firmer at 109.88/90 a dollar from Friday's close of 110.00, as a state bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, dropped the dollar trading band by 10 cents to 109.60/90, dealers said.

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

83,515,050 97,227,433

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.533-3.103

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.659-4.355

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2126-6.0681

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2475-6.1114

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 109.990 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)