COLOMBO, Sept 1 Sri Lanka's stock market gained over 1 percent on Thursday to a near two-week high, led by Conglomerate Hayleys , as turnover on the bourse hit its highest level so far this year.

The island nation's main share index rose 1.05 percent, or 72.21 points, to 6,951.50, the highest since Aug 19. It regained its status as the best performer in Asia so far this year, with a return of 4.76 percent, followed by the Philippine's 3.94 percent.

Conglomerate Hayleys, which closed 5.2 percent firmer, accounted for 31 percent of the day's turnover and hotels firm Amaya Leisure , which ended 2.1 percent weaker, contributed 30 of the total turnover.

They both helped the bourse to turnover of 8.77 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($80 million), its highest so far this year and well above last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

Hayleys' deputy chairman Dhammika Perera bought 3.54 million shares or 4.71 percent of the conglomerate held by glove maker Dipped Products and sold 24.8 million shares or a 51 percent stake in Amaya Leisure to Heyleys, the bourse said in its website www.cse.lk.

Gainers outperformed losers by 162 to 52, Thomson Reuters data showed .

After the market closed, market heavy-weight and top conglomerate John Keells Holdings , which gained 1.6 percent, said it had decided to invest $26.4 million in a new business hotel in the capital Colombo.

The bourse saw a foreign outflow of 65.1 million rupees on Thursday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 10.54 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Thursday's total volume was 175.1 million shares, its highest since Aug. 19 and compared with a five-day average of 102.7 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million shares.

The rupee <LKR:> ended weaker at 109.98/110.00 per dollar from Tuesday's close of 109.89 on importer dollar demand and the central bank widening the dollar trading band by 10 cents to 109.60/110.00 from 109.60/109.90, dealers said.

The stock and foreign exchange markets were closed on Wednesday for Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramazan festival holiday.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Whether:

- Retail investors continue buying shares

- Foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

- Rupee will rise after the cenbank relaxed tough FX controls

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

175,125,212 103,861,695

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.157-2.725

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.489-4.185

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2127-6.0680

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2413-6.1052

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 109.900 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Erica Billingham)