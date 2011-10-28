* Turnover hits lowest since Dec. 14, 2009; thin volumes seen

* Foreign investors buy Keels; net inflow at 64.2 mln rupees

* Rupee up on cenbank dollar band cut amid importer demand

COLOMBO, Oct 28 Sri Lanka's stock market edged up on Friday led by gains in illiquid shares in thin volume as most investors remained on the sidelines despite an oversold market, with the day's turnover slumping to a two-year low.

The island nation's main share index rose 0.39 percent or 24.85 points to 6,348.44, from its lowest since Oct. 20.

The day's turnover was 533.2 million Sri Lanka rupees ($4.8 million), the lowest since Dec. 14, 2009, and less than a quarter of last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.6 billion.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign inflow of 9.3 million rupees on Friday, but thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

The bourse has fallen 6.4 percent this month alone. It slipped to Asia's sixth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 4.33 percent after being on the top for most of 2011 and in 2009 and 2010.

The overall market gain was helped by Trans Asia hotel , which jumped 9.6 percent with only 100 shares being traded, and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka rising 2.3 percent.

Analysts said investors were bullish on motor shares like Diesel and Motor Engineering Plc (DIMO) and United motors Lanka Plc due to positive outlook on quarterly earnings after the island nation's vehicle imports surged in the September quarter.

Dimo jumped 9.2 percent and United Motors gained 5.2 percent.

On Friday, the bourse returned to neutral territory from oversold, with the relative strength index at 31.7 from Thursday's 29.88, below its lower neutral range of 30.

Losers outperformed gainers by 133 to 52 on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Friday's total volume was 28.6 million, its lowest for the year, against a five-day average of 43.1 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 77.6 million and 107.8 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee edged up to 110.09/10 a dollar for the first time in the last 20 sessions after being steady at 110.18/20, as the central bank reduced the dollar trading band by 10 cents to 109.70/110.10 from 109.80/110.20 despite importer demand, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

28,600,450 77,591,029

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 ml 5.324-5.064

2014 5-yr $500 ml 5.145-4.819

2020 10-yr $1,000 ml 6.1754-6.0293

2021 10-yr $1,000 ml 6.2719-6.0358

* For Sri Lanka treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For inter bank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.205 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull and Jon Loades-Carter)