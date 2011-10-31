* Block deals in Galadari, ComBank boost turnover

* Foreign investors buy Keells, sell Galadari

* Rupee weaker as cenbank raises dlr trading band

COLOMBO, Oct 31 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to near a two-week low on Monday as retails investors stayed inactive but turnover and volume rose after block deals in Galadari Hotels Lanka PLC and Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC .

The island nation's main share index fell 0.46 percent or 29.19 points to 6,319.25, lowest since Oct. 20.

The day's turnover was 2.4 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($21.8 million), the highest since Oct. 10, in line with last year's average of 2.4 billion but below this year's 2.6 billion.

The turnover was boosted by a block deal in Galadari Hotels shares, which rose 4.39 percent after foreign investors sold 147,800 shares out of 32 million traded on Monday, which accounted for 54 percent of the day's turnover.

The Iceberg2 Limited, a company which is wholly owned and controlled by the government of Dubai, informed the Colombo Stock Exchange that it purchased 29.5 million shares or 16.17 percent at 40 rupees a share.

Foreign investors bought 688,700 shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings , which fell 0.73 percent to 189.10 rupees.

Analysts said investors snapped up shares of Sri Lanka's biggest private lender Commercial Bank, which accounted for 11 percent of turnover. It closed 0.28 percent firmer at 108.40 rupees.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign outflow of 5.1 million rupees on Monday and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

The bourse has fallen 6.8 percent this month alone. It slipped to Asia's ninth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 4.77 percent after being on the top for most of 2011 and in 2009 and 2010.

On Monday, the bourse stayed just above neutral territory, with the relative strength index at 30.2 from Friday's 31.7, above its lower neutral range of 30.

Losers outperformed gainers by 135 to 68 on Monday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Monday's total volume was 82.1 million, its highest since Oct. 20, against a five-day average of 48.1 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 76.4 million and 107.4 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee weakened to 110.18/20 a dollar from Friday's 110.09/10, as the central bank raised the dollar trading band by 10 cents to 109.80/110.20 from 109.70/110.70, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

82,134,010 76,405,138

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 4.537-4.280

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.648-4.328

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0656-5.9208

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0983-5.9624

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.100 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)