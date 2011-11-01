* Bourse in oversold territory

* Foreign investors buy Keells; Inflow at 40.5 million rupees

* Rupee ends flat on importer dlr demand offsets exporter sales

COLOMBO, Nov 1 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to an 11-month low on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines, lacking direction ahead of next year's budget scheduled on Nov. 21, but block deals in Hayleys PLC boosted turnover.

The island nation's main share index fell 0.59 percent or 37.40 points to 6,281.85, its lowest level since Nov. 29, 2010.

Shares of conglomerate Hayleys, which accounted for 66.5 percent of the day's turnover, closed 0.82 percent firmer on block trades.

The day's turnover was 1.3 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($11.8 million) less than last year's average of 2.4 billion but below this year's 2.6 billion.

Foreign investors bought 229,807 shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings , which fell 0.53 percent to 188.10 rupees.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign inflow of 40.5 million rupees on Tuesday, but thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

The bourse had fallen 7.4 percent since October 1. It has been dragged down to Asia's eighth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 5.33 percent after being on the top for most of 2011 and in 2009 and 2010.

On Tuesday, the bourse slipped to oversold territory from its neutral territory, with the 14-day relative strength index at 28.3 from Monday's 30.2, below its lower neutral range of 30.

Losers outperformed gainers by 130 to 67 on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Tuesday's total volume was 36 million, against a five-day average of 43.4 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 74.7 million and 106.4 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee ended flat at 110.18/20 a dollar as exporter selling of dollars offset importer demand for the greenback, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

36,000,563 74,682,249

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 4.527-4.269

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.652-4.332

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0656-5.9208

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9536-5.8194

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)