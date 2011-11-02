COLOMBO Nov 2 Sri Lanka's stock market shot up more than 3 percent in early trade on Wednesday on renewed speculation the island nation's Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) director general will resign this week.

The island nation's main share index had risen 3.25 percent or 204.36 points firmer to 6486.23, from its lowest since Nov. 29, 2010, by 8.19 GMT.

Three analysts on condition of anonymity said the market sees the SEC's director general Malik Cader's resignation as a positive signal.

"The market is going up with the rumour that Malik Cader will resign tomorrow," one analyst said.

Cader, seen as the force behind several recent moves to penalise insider trading or market manipulation, was not immediately available for comment.

"Up to now we don't know anything about this," SEC spokesman Tushara Jayaratne said. "SEC is not informed of anything like this up to now and we also hear this from the outside."

When there was a similar speculation on Oct. 21, the regulator's chairperson denied the rumour and later said the SEC will continue with its probe over market manipulation without bowing to pressure. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)