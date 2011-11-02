* Market booms on recovery hopes after SEC DG transferred

COLOMBO, Nov 2 Sri Lanka's stock market shot up more than 3 percent in early trade on Wednesday on speculation the market regulator's director general would be removed, which later proved true.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Director General Malik Cader, who was seen as the force behind several recent moves to penalise insider trading or market manipulation, told Reuters he would soon leave to take a higher post the finance ministry.

The island nation's main share index which rose 3.33 percent in early trade closed 2.71 percent or 170.43 points firmer at a two-week high of 6,452.28, up from its lowest since Nov. 29, 2010.

Three analysts on condition of anonymity said the market saw Cader's resignation as a positive signal.

Activity was heavy in illiquid or penny shares. Cader cracked down on manipulation of share prices in such counters.

Penny stocks like Hva Foods Ltd and Bimputh Lanka Investment Ltd rose 14.1 percent and 12.6 percent respectively.

"Though the performance was exceptional compared to the recent past, turnover levels were not impressive. Interest resumed in speculative stocks. Thin volumes cast doubt over the sustainability of the upturn," NDB Stockbrokers said in a note to investors.

The day's turnover was 1.5 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($13.6 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.6 billion.

Foreign investors bought 76,367 shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings , which rose 3.7 percent to 195 rupees.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign inflow of 53.6 million rupees on Wednesday, but thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

The bourse had fallen 7.4 percent since Oct. 1 through Tuesday. It rose to Asia's fifth-best performer from Tuesdays eighth with a year-to-date loss of 2.77 percent after being on the top for most of 2011 and in 2009 and 2010.

On Wednesday, the bourse shot up to neutral territory from its oversold territory, with the 14-day relative strength index was at 45.2 from Tuesday's 28.3, above its lower neutral range of 30.

Gainers outperformed losers by 207 to 16 on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Wednesday's total volume was 122.8 million, against a five-day average of 60.8 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 73.6 million and 106.4 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee ended flat at 110.18/20 a dollar in light trade, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

122,750,231 73,617,564

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 4.527-4.269

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.652-4.332

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0656-5.9208

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9536-5.8194

