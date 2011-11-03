(Refiles to fix headline)

* Largest IPO in six years oversubscribed

* Analysts says market back to reality

* Rupee up on stock-related inflows

COLOMBO, Nov 3 Sri Lanka's stock market slipped in thin trade on Thursday as investors booked profits after a gain of nearly 3 percent the day before, caused by speculation -- which later proved true -- that the market regulator's director general was resigning.

Securities and Exchange Commission Director General Malik Cader is being moved to the finance ministry. He drew fire from some brokers and investors for stricter regulation and a crackdown on margin credit and market manipulation.

"The market came down with the shares which went up on Wednesday coming down," said an analyst on condition of anonymity. "The market is back to reality."

The island nation's main share index rose 0.58 during the day fell 0.87 percent and closed 0.85 percent or 54.84 points weaker at 6,397.44.

Penny stocks Hva Foods Ltd , which rose 14.1 percent on Wednesday, fell 5.53 percent while Bimputh Lanka Investment Ltd , which rose 12.6 percent on Wednesday, fell 7.16.

Shares in Colombo Land and Development Co Plc fell 4.5 percent to 59.70 rupees.

People's Leasing Company (PLC), which opened its initial public offering on Thursday informed the bourse that its offer of 390 million shares at 18 rupees a share, for a total of 7 billion rupees, was oversubscribed. It did not give further details.

People's Leasing Company, an arm of the state-run People's Bank, was expecting to raise $19.1 million from foreign investors after the IPO, the largest in more than six years.

The day's turnover was 875.5 million Sri Lanka rupees ($7.9 million), lowest since Oct.28 and well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.5 billion.

Foreign investors bought 448,746 shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc , which ended flat at 195 rupees.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign inflow of 40.4 million rupees on Thursday, but thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 16.9 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

The bourse has fallen 7.4 percent since Oct. 1 through Tuesday. It is Asia's fifth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 3.59 percent after being on the top for most of 2011 and in 2009 and 2010.

On Thursday, the bourse was at neutral territory with the 14-day relative strength index was at 41.8 from Wednesday's 45.2, above its lower neutral range of 30.

Losers outperformed gainers by 151 to 50 on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Thursday's total volume was 48.6 million, lowest since Nov.1, against a five-day average of 63.6 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 71.3 million and 105.7 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee edged up to 110.17/18 a dollar from Wednesday's 110.18/20, dealers said.

"The rupee eased off with some flows into the equity market. This is the first time we had seen spot trading below the central bank's offer price of 110.20," said a currency dealer on condition of anonymity.

The central bank manages the rupee with a trading band set by two state banks, including People's.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

48,551,060 71,292,932

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.010-4.485

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.778-4.455

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9563-5.8127

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9422-5.8080

