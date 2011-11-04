* Turnover hits lowest since Dec 2009

* Analysts say investors awaiting direction

* Rupee weaker on importer dlr demand

COLOMBO, Nov 4 Sri Lanka's stock market ended the week a tad firmer on Friday but the turnover slumped to a two-year low as negative sentiments after a top regulator official was transferred kept cautious investors on the sideline.

The island nation's main share index edged up 0.14 percent or 9.08 points to 6,406.52.

The day's turnover was 430.8 million Sri Lanka rupees ($3.9 million), lowest since Dec. 14, 2009, and well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.5 billion.

Analysts said investors are concerned about proper future regulations of the market after removal of the Securities and Exchange Commission director general.

The bourse has fallen 7.4 percent since Oct. 1 through Tuesday. It fell to Asia's sixth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 3.46 percent after being on the top for most of 2011 and in 2009 and 2010.

Traders said investors were confused about a proposed law that will allow the government to take over the properties of 37 firms be taken over by the state.

Pelwatte Sugar Industries PLC , one of the listed firms in the proposed act fell 1.9 percent as it announced to the bourse that it would delay a 305 million rupee rights issue.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign outflow of 3.2 million rupees on Friday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 16.9 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

On Friday, the bourse was at neutral territory with the 14-day relative strength index was at 41.7 from Thursday's 41.8, above its lower neutral range of 30.

Losers outperformed gainers by 97 to 75 on Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Friday's total volume was 27 million, lowest since Dec. 15, against a five-day average of 63.3 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 68.3 million and 104.5 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee fell to 110.18/20 from Thursday's 110.17/18 on importer dollar demand as state bank through which the central bank controls the exchange rate sold dollars at 110.20 rupees, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

26,995,857 68,342,139

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 4.737-4.213

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.759-4.436

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.8126-5.6706

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9716-5.8371

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.175 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)