COLOMBO, Nov 9 Sri Lanka's stock market edged down on Wednesday to a one-week low, as cautious investors stayed on the sidelines over concerns over a proposed government act to acquire underperforming assets, including from two listed firms.

After the market closed Sri Lanka's parliament began to debate the proposed legislation to acquire underperforming enterprises and underutilised assets, despite concerns the move amounted to nationalisation.

Analysts said the bill will further hurt the institutional long-term investor sentiments and investors were confused about a proposed law that will allow the government to take over the properties of 37 firms including listed Pelwatte Sugar Industries and Hotel Developers Lanka Plc .

The main share index ended 0.1 percent, or 5.14 points weaker at 6,316.87.

Shares in Pelwatte Sugar fell 2.1 percent to 23.50 rupees on Wednesday and Hotel Developers Lanka, which owns the five-star Hilton Colombo hotel building in the commercial heart of Colombo, plummeted 22.6 percent to 94.80 rupees.

Analysts said investors were also concerned about future regulation of the market after removal of the Securities and Exchange Commission director general.

Turnover was 619 million Sri Lanka rupees ($5.6 million), compared with last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.5 billion.

The bourse has fallen 6.9 percent since Oct. 1. It is Asia's sixth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 4.8 percent after being on the top for most of 2011 and in 2009 and 2010.

The bourse saw a net foreign inflow of 151.5 million rupees on Wednesday, but thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 16.6 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Foreign investors bought 500,032 shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings , which ended 0.7 percent down at 193.10 rupees.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 110 to 88 on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed. Total volume was 22.6 million shares, against a five-day average of 50.1 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 64.7 million and 103.2 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.18/20 per dollar as importer demand for dollars was offset by banks' dollar sales on short covering, dealers said.

Stock and currency markets will be closed on Thursday to mark a Buddhist religious holiday and normal trading will resume on Friday.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand - Impact on the stock market due to acquisition bill

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

22,597,427 64,716,227

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 4.717-4.190

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.593-4.451

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.7768-5.6352

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.8445-5.7114

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)