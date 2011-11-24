* Margin calls, credit crunch, devaluation hurt sentiment

* People's Leasing debuts flat at 18 rupees

* Rupee flat; Cenbank sold $100 mln to defend rupee since devaluation

COLOMBO, Nov 24 Sri Lanka's stock market fell nearly 3 percent to a 14-month low on Thursday as investors dumped shares after this week's currency devaluation and foreign investors sold their positions, amid a tightening credit crunch and margin calls.

The island nation's main share index fell 2.79 percent or 168.61 points to 5,866.75, lowest since Sept.2, 2010.

"In the face of rupee devaluation, it has further eroded investor confidence and investors sold shares on margin calls," said a stockbroker, asking not to be named.

The plantation sector index fell 4.68 percent on Thursday in reaction to a budget proposal to redistribute 37,000 acres of unused state planting land to small farmers.

Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings PLC, which accounted for 36.3 percent of the day's turnover, ended flat at 175 rupees, while shares in Colombo Land and Development PLC closed 12.2 percent weaker at 45.30 rupees.

People's Leasing Company Ltd, the country's largest initial public offering in more than six years, began trading on Thursday and closed flat at its offer price of 18 rupees.

The day's turnover was 1.62 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($14.22 million), highest since Nov. 18 but well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.4 billion. Average turnover in the last 10 sessions has been 923 million rupees.

Total volume was 87.4 million shares, against a five-day average of 56.7 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 55 million and 101.1 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The bourse has fallen 13.5 percent since Oct. 1 and slipped to Asia's 11th-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 11.6 percent.

The bourse saw a net foreign outflow of 64.4 million rupees on Thursday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17.4 billion, and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Losers outnumbered gainers by 208 to 19 on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 rupees a dollar from Wednesday's close in light trade, dealers said.

On Wednesday the central bank reimposed the trading band of 113.50/90 and the governor told Reuters the rupee will not be allowed to depreciate any further.

Two currency dealers Reuters spoke to said the central bank had sold at least $100 million in the last two sessions to defend the currency at the new level amid depreciation pressure. But on Thursday the bank pumped in only around $6 million.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - Investors' moods after the devaluation - The potential for imported inflation post-devaluation - Reserve cost of defending the new rupee rate

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

87,375,187 55,046,715

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 6.113-5.829

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.967-4.472

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.1743-6.0273

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0456-5.9095

* For secondary market rates, please see. ($1 = 113.9250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)