* Turnover, Volume low; investors remain cautious

* Foreign investors buys Keells, net inflow of 65.9 mln rupees

* IMF mission views on rupee awaited-Brokers

COLOMBO, Jan 25 Sri Lanka's share market edged up in thin volumes on Wednesday after six straight falls, as investors picked up battered shares in an oversold bourse with foreign investors acquiring John Keells Holdings.

The main share index edged up 0.36 percent or 20.20 points to 5,556.29, recovering from its level lowest since Aug. 18, 2010.

"The market picked up on bottom fishing. It seems the margin selling is over but concerns still remain," said a stockbroker asking not to be named, referring to the possible increase in interest rates and devaluation of the rupee.

On Tuesday, the bourse plunged 3.7 percent into oversold territory, as margin calls triggered panic selling. ID:nL3E8CG2U2]

The market has been sliding throughout January, shrugging off an expansion of credit available to investors, propelled down by fears of rising interest rates, a currency crisis and a regulatory probe into share manipulation.

The index is still at the oversold region on Wednesday with Relative Strength Index at 26.078 up from Tuesday's 21.164 but still well below the lower neutral range of 30, Reuters data showed. It is the worst performer among Asian markets with a 8.53 percent loss so far this year.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, which ended steady at 160 rupees, saw foreign buying of 335,876 shares.

Retail favourite Asia Asset Finance Ltd rose 6.56 percent to 6.50 rupees, while Environmental Resources Investment PLC rose 1.11 percent to 27.30 rupees.

The day's turnover was 628.8 million Sri Lanka rupees ($5.52 million), lowest since Jan. 12 and far below last year's average of 2.3 billion. Volume was 56.8 million shares, lowest since Jan. 13. Last year's daily average was a record 102.7 million.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 65.9 million rupees worth of shares, but they have sold 119.1 million so far this year after 19.1 billion in 2011.

The index lost 8.5 percent in 2011 and was Asia's 10th-best performer after being top in the region until June. It was Asia's best in 2009 and 2010.

The rupee closed flat at 113.89/90 to the dollar for a 43rd straight session since a Nov. 21 devaluation with the central bank selling around $13 million to defend it, dealers said.

The bank has spent more than $1.05 billion keeping the exchange rate steady since Nov. 21. It spent a net $1.79 billion in the first 10 months of last year to keep depreciation at bay.

Brokers said the market is awaiting for the views of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the rupee. A team from the global lender is in Sri Lanka to review its $2.6 billion loan. ($1 = 113.8750 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)