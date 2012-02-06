* Cbank defends rupee with $30 mln

* T-bill rates up 42-56 bps after Cbank's tightening policy

* Bourse down on retail profit-taking

COLOMBO, Feb 6 Sri Lanka's central bank depreciated the rupee currency by another 20 cents on Monday for a second session, with the markets expecting more of the same as the central bank's rupee defence is running out of steam.

Monday's depreciation comes after the central bank surprised the markets by tightening monetary policy with a 50 basis point rate hike on Friday, and letting the rupee drop by 20 cents.

The rupee ended at 114.30 a dollar from Friday's close of 114.10, but still the central bank defended it by selling more than $30 million, dealers said.

"It should go at least to the 120 level for the central bank to not to intervene in the market," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Another dealer said at least a 3-4 percent devaluation is needed for the central bank to stop intervention.

Through Friday, the central bank had spent $1.2 billion in 49 sessions since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 21 to keep the rupee at 113.90, despite the country facing a current account deficit and balance-of-payments crisis.

The main share index ended 0.45 percent or 24.96 points weaker at 5,561.43, its lowest since Jan. 24 as retail investors booked profits with block deals pushing the turnover.

"Investors were reflecting selling sentiments on confidence about the market with the interest rate hike, and also on global aspects," said Kumuthini Sivathas, a research analyst at Asha Philip Securities in Colombo.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 628.8 million Sri Lanka rupees ($5.51 million) on Monday, ending three straight sessions of inflows. Foreign investors have been net buyers of 250.1 million rupees worth of shares so far this year, after net outflows of 19.1 billion last year.

Sri Lanka's bourse is the worst performer among Asian markets with a 8.45 percent loss so far this year. It was 10th-best in 2011, after being on top in 2009 and 2010.

The day's turnover was 1.34 billion rupees, highest since Jan. 30. Last year's average turnover was 2.3 billion.

The day's volume was 25.3 million shares compared to last year's record daily average of 102.7 million.

The benchmark 91-day t-bill rate rose by 56 basis points to 9.24 percent at an auction on Monday.

Both the stock and the currency markets will remain closed on Tuesday to mark a Buddhist religious holiday. Normal trading resumes on Wednesday. ($1 = 114.3000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)