COLOMBO Feb 13 Sri Lanka's stock market
fell more than 4 percent in early trade on Monday after the
government increased fuel prices by 37 percent following changed
foreign exchange policies that allow the rupee to
depreciate more.
The central bank on Thursday said on it was shifting the
focus of its foreign exchange policy to allow the market to
determine the currency's rate, removing a point of friction with
international lenders and relieving pressure on its fast
dwindling reserves.
The main share index fell 4.63 percent or 246 points
weaker at 5,070.99 in early trade before recovering to 5,142.36
points at 05.41 GMT.
On Saturday, the government increased the fuel prices by at
least 37 percent due to high global oil prices and the rupee's
depreciation.
The Indian Ocean island nation increased its petrol price by
8.6 percent or 12 Sri Lanka Rupees ($0.11) a litre to 149 rupees
and diesel by 37 percent, or 31 rupees, to 115 rupees a litre.
Currency dealers said the rupee were traded at 115.50/65 a
dollar from Thursday's close of 114.30.
($1 = 115.55 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)