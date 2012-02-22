* Bourse at 2-wk high; analysts say concerns remain

* Foreign investors net buyers of 449 mln rupees

* Rupee weaker on importer dlr demand, foreign bond sales

COLOMBO, Feb 22 Sri Lanka's stock market surged more than 2 percent on Wednesday as foreign investors bought blue chips and retail buyers poured into speculative favourites, while the rupee fell as dollar demand from importers and foreign investors cashing in rupee bonds offset stock-related inflows.

The main share index ended 2.12 percent or 112.46 points firmer at 5,420.97. It has risen 8.2 percent over the last five sessions from a 1-1/2-year low, once shares dropped into oversold territory.

On Wednesday, the benchmark 91-day T-bill yield rose by 20 basis points to a 28-month high of 9.51 percent.

"Investors must keep in mind that there are dark clouds still hovering over the economy and the change in sentiment from extremely pessimistic to extremely bullish is a sign that this market is still fragile," Stefan Juriansz, a technical analyst at the Bartleet Mallory Stockbrokers in Colombo, said.

The index rose further into neutral territory on Wednesday with the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 44.775 from Tuesday's 38.033, in between the neutral range of 30-70, Reuters data showed.

It is one of the worst performers this year among Asian bourses, with a 10.8 percent loss while the majority of others have had positive returns.

Foreign investors were net buyers of shares worth 449 million Sri Lanka rupees ($3.79 million) on Wednesday, extending the net foreign inflow to 2.28 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year, after net outflows of 19.1 billion last year.

The day's turnover was 1.52 billion rupees. Last year's average turnover was 2.3 billion. The day's volume was 83.9 million shares, compared to last year's record daily average of 102.7 million.

The rupee closed weaker at 118.80/85 a dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 118.50/60. It hit an all-time low of 120.90 on Feb. 15, after the central bank stopped supporting a specific price level.

Dealers said the rupee weakened, despite the inflows from offshore investors to buy shares, as importers bought dollars and some foreign investors exited their rupee bond positions. ($1 = 118.5500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)